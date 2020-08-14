Yuma’s Most Wanted-August 17, 2020

News
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma Police Department advises the community to call your local law enforcement agency if you have any information that will lead to the arrest of any of Yuma's Most Wanted.
Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. To report them call 911, 78-CRIME, or (928) 782-7463.
Jacob Roman Lujan Hispanic male, 29. Height 6’0”, weight 190. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: John Lugo. His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count One: Escape in the Third Degree, a class six felony, and Count Four: Criminal Trespass in the First Degree, a class six felony, also, Count One: Burglary in the Third Degree, a class four felony. Israel RamirezHispanic male, 25. Height 5’5”, weight 173. Brown hair, brown eyes. Tattoos: Neck – State of Ca., right arm – clock, right hand – roses, chest- “Perdoname Madre Mia”. His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Amended Count One: Attempted Aggravated Assault (DV), a class five felony. Matthew Marvin SmithWhite male, 29. Height 5’10”, weight 135. Blue eyes, blonde hair. Alias: Marvyn Smith, Gregory Thompson. Tattoos: Chest – “S”, left ankle – “EMM”. His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Modified Count One: Attempted Theft, a class six felony. Tracie Lia DakerWhite female, 37. Height 5’4”, weight 158. Red hair, brown eyes. Alias: Tracee Encinas / Traci Ruley. Tattoos: Left shoulder – heart / lightning bolt, left arm – tribal, lower back – tribal band – right ankle – Chinese writing. Her probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony.
