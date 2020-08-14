Missing toddler found in Southern Mexico

News

A search for Dylan led investigators to rescue kidnapped kids in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (KYMA, KECY)-A two-year-old has been found and reunited with his mother after he was kidnapped in Southern Mexico.

The Associated Press reports Chiapas state prosecutor Jorge Luis Llaven Abarca said that investigators located the woman suspected of abducting Dylan Thursday in Cintalapa, two hours west of San Cristobal de las Casas, from where he was kidnapped on June 30.

Investigators rescued the boy in the hands of his accused abductor. The abductor was identified as 23-year-old, Margarita.

Sources say the boy has taken away from a market where his mother worked. It led investigators in July to discover a child trafficking ring and recover 23 children, but not Dylan.

Investigators said at the time that the children were forced to sell trinkets in the streets of the picturesque colonial city and housed in poor conditions.

Investigators had security footage of a woman arriving at the market with two children and then one of them leading Dylan out of the market a short time later.

Dylan’s mother, Juanita Pérez, traveled to Mexico City to draw attention to her search in July. The boy’s father had emigrated to California to find work, and Pérez has had to care for Dylan and his sister by herself.

Pérez said she was very happy and grateful. “Thank God I have my little chubby (boy).” She said he seems good, a little scared, but he remembers her and their family.