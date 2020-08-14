Convicted sex offender arrested for human smuggling

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-El Centro Border Patrol agents arrested a convicted sex offender on Thursday after smuggling two undocumented immigrants in her vehicle.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection say the incident happened approximately at 11:15 a.m. Agents patrolling near Interstate 8 and Jeffery's Road pulled over a vehicle suspected of human smuggling.

After agents interviewed the woman, it determined she was attempting to smuggle two people from Mexico. The driver, the woman was arrested along with the two undocumented immigrants and transported to the station for further processing.

Record checks revealed the woman as a 21-year-old U.S. citizen who had a conviction from 2017 for "Annoying and Molesting Children" out of San Bernardino.

CBP says the 21-year-old was sentenced to 20 days in jail and three years of probation for her conviction.

The 21-year-old had another conviction in 2019 for "Bringing in and harboring undocumented immigrants" out El Centro. For this conviction, she spent five months in jail with three years of probation.