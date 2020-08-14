Border Patrol agents rescue a man from heat exhaustion

News

JACUMBA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents rescue a man suffering from a heat stroke in the mountains.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it aided a man Thursday approximately at 10:05 a.m.

Agents patrolling the Jacumba Mountains say it heard a faint voice calling for help. It found the man tucker under a rock showing signs of a heat stroke.

The Border Patrol, Search Trauma and Rescue Team, was on scene and immediately provided the man with aid. The man struggled to recover, and agents requested air support to help transport the man out of the rugged terrain.

Border Patrol agents working with the National Guard assisted in transporting the man out of the mountainous area and transported to a medical facility in the Imperial Valley.

The man, a 55-year-old undocumented immigrant from Mexico continues to receive medical treatment.