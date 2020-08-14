911 call leads Border Patrol agents to rescue five undocumented immigrants

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Wellton Border Patrol Station and Yuma Air Branch agents rescue five undocumented immigrants who called 911 for help.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say on Wednesday morning, agents were notified by Mexico emergency services, 911, of undocumented immigrants being out of water and complaining of dehydration in the Sierra Pinta Mountain Range.

Within an hour after the call, Yuma Air Branch pilots found the three individuals. The three individuals told agents two more were left behind in worse condition.

Two hours later, the pilot and agents located the two missing individuals approximately two miles northeast of the location where the other three people were found.

CBP says the five individuals consist of four men, Mexican nationals, and one Guatemalan man illegally present in the United States.

After the men were treated, they were transferred to the nearest station for record checks.

Three Mexican nationals were processed for immigration violations due to their extensive criminal history. The remaining two individuals were expelled through the San Luis Port of Entry.

One of the Wellton agents said, “They thought they were going to die when they made the 911 call. They had no water for two days in this blistering heat. Fortunately, we were able to get to them in time to provide the life-saving aid they desperately needed.”