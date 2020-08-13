Level 3 sex offender has a new address in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Police notify the community of a level 3 sex offender who recently moved to a new address.

The Yuma Police Department says Billy J Curtis, 35, now lives at the 2500 block of West 21st Street in Yuma.

Curtis is described as 5 feet, 11 inches, 284 pounds, with brown hair and black eyes.

On September 8, 2004, Billy J Curtis was convicted on one count of Unlawful Sexual Intercourse with a Minor where Minor is more than 3 Years Younger than the perpetrator.

YPD says Billy J Curtis is a level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend.