YCSO: Sex offender in Somerton

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma County Sheriff's Office would like to notify the community that a level 2 sex offender has moved to a new home.

YCSO says Antonio Olmos, 31, now lives at the 2800 block of W. County 17th Street in Somerton. He is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He is not wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at this time.

YCSO says on November 2, 2011, Olmos was convicted in the Yuma County Superior Court of Aggravated Assault with Sexual Motivation. He was placed on Supervised Probation.

On August 26, 2015, Olmos was convicted in the Yuma County Superior Court of Attempted Child Molestation/Dangerous Crime against Children, a class 3 felony.

In both cases, the victims were juvenile females under the age of 11 that were known to him. He was sentenced to 7 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections, with 1.5 years of credit.

Olmos is considered a Level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.