Man damages border wall, forced to pay for its repair

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-A Mexicali man is the first person to pay for his actions.

Mexicali police arrested the man for vandalizing the border wall. He is the first man that's ever been charged and forced to pay $610 to fix the damages he caused.

The El Centro Sector says "the border wall is effective, so are our efforts are to protect it."

A message from the Border Patrol agents, "Vandalize the border wall and you will pay to fix it."