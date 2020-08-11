Free COVID-19 testing blitz in Yuma County

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Free coronavirus testing is going up in Yuma County for the next five days in front of the Yuma Civic and Convention Center's parking lot.

The testing blitz will run from August 11th through the 15th from 6:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

The Yuma Civic and Convention Center is located at 1440 S. Desert Hills Drive.

Officials encourage the public to register online before going to get tested. However, registering on-site is also available. All residents who enroll must have a valid email address.

Officials tell News 11 there will be 10,000 tests available with no wait time.