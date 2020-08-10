Two suspects arrested in shooting that left 1 dead

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Two suspects wanted in connection with a shooting earlier this year that left one man dead in a gas station in Yuma have been arrested.

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) says on August 5, warrants were issued for the arrest of Gabriel Alexander Aragon, 20, and Anthony Joseph Guillen, 29, both men from Yuma.

Both men face 1st Degree Murder, 3rd Degree Burglary and numerous other charges, says YCSO.

On August 8, at approximately 10:27 p.m. Aragon was arrested by the Yuma Police Department in the 1200 block of W. 24th Street for the outstanding warrant.

It says Guillen is currently in the custody of the Arizona Department of Corrections for unrelated charges. Guillen will eventually be transferred to the Yuma County Detention Center in reference to the charges.

On March 8, YCSO responded to Chevron gas station located 2003 West 8th Street, in Yuma in reference to a shooting.

When authorities arrived to the scene, it found 26-year-old Manuel Gonzalez-Bravo sitting in a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

Gonzalez-Bravo was transported to the Yuma Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.