BP agents seize ultralight aircraft with more than $340K worth of meth

News

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents seized an ultralight aircraft with more than $340,000 worth of methamphetamine east of Highway 111 and south of Jasper Road.

The El Centro Sector says the incident happened last Saturday at approximately 1 a.m.

Agents responded to the area and found a yellow duffle bag and a metal basket on a field road 100 yards northwest of Jasper Road and Meadows Road.

Agents say inside the duffle bag, it found multiple packages wrapped in cellophane containing a white crystal-like substance.

Agents transported the basket, the duffle bag, and all of its contents to the Calexico Border Patrol Station for further processing.

At the station, the packages tested positive for meth.

The total weight of the drugs was 151.25 pounds with an estimated street value of $340,312.



Stock Ultralight Aircraft picture, not actual aircraft

The drug packages were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.