Sex offender in Yuma has new address

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-A level 2 sex offender changes address in Yuma.

The Yuma Police Department says Jason Michael Campbell, 46 now lives at the 1800 block of South 6th Avenue in Yuma.

Campbell is described as 6 feet, 1 inch, 259 pounds, brown hair, and brown eyes.

On August 24, 1995, Jason Michael Campbell pleaded guilty to Child Molestation in the 3rd degree.

On August 3, 2010 he pled guilty to Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Police say Jason Michael Campbell is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.