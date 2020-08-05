Jacumba Desert becomes a hotspot for illegal crossings

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The El Centro Sector Border Patrol says illegal crossings along the U.S. Mexico border have decreased by 27 percent this year.

However, agents are seeing an increase in crossings in the Jacumba Desert, one of the most dangerous terrains a person could cross.

"Our rescues are up 216 percent in these zones," said Gregory K. Bovino, El Centro Sector Border Patrol Chief.

Bovino says the construction of the new border wall has been effective in helping decrease border crossings. Still, it also has played an impact on the routes human smugglers and drug traffickers are choosing to cross like the Jacumba area.

"The new border wall that we have on some of the lower-lying areas of the Imperial Valley certainly does have an effect. It's a very effective piece of equipment that does fort alien smugglers and traffickers," said Bovino.

The Border Patrol's Search Trauma and Rescue (BORSTAR) team, have been responding to an increase of trauma calls in the Jacumba area.

"Very difficult circumstances, the terrain is horrible and the weather is inhospitable," said Patrick Aguirre BORSTAR agent.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4 p.m. as BORSTAR agents demonstrate how they are able to rescue people in the desert.