The race is on for Arizona Legislative District 13 Republican primary

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Three candidates compete for two seats on the Arizona State House of Representatives representing in District 13.

Tuesday's election will determine who will win.

Those who are members of the Arizona House of Representatives serve two-year terms, with a limit to four terms for a total of eight years.

Three candidates are running for one of two seats for the statehouse that represents District 13.

Incumbent Tim Dunn was elected in 2018 to the Arizona House and since then has tackled issues on agriculture, the military community, and the reopening of local businesses.

Incumbent Joanne Osborne was elected in 2018 to the Arizona House and prides herself in paying down state debt, temporary health licenses to provide more frontline workers, and ending double taxation for farmers to name a few.

Steve Montenegro joins the race this year as a former member of the State House where he ended his term in 2017. Montenegro is a firm advocate in securing the borders and has a record in fighting against immigration.

Tune in to KYMA at 5 p.m. as Crystal Jimenez speaks to Republican candidates before the polls close for the night.