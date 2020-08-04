Skip to Content
Superintendent Kathy Hoffman says Arizona schools are not ready to reopen

PHOENIX (KYMA, KECY)-In a letter Monday, Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman releases a statement in regards to reopening school facilities.

In a post on Twitter, she emphasized the importance of Arizona not being ready to begin in-person learning by August 17.

In a statement, she says, "I want to make clear that Arizona is not currently in a place to resume traditional in-person instruction or hybrid learning models. Every indicator shows that there is a high community spread across the state."

Hoffman says school leaders should follow the metrics when making the decision to resume in person instruction.

