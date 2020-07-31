New skate shop fills void in Yuma

News

"Gracias Madre" gets rolling Downtown in spite of pandemic

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - California has been deemed the birthplace of skateboarding. During the 1950's surfers were the first to decide to take their passion on the road, literally.

For more than a decade, avid skaters flocked to Yuma's only skate shop BorderTown. Sadly it closed down, leaving behind an empty building, and a void for those who live the boarding lifestyle.

Years later, the Morris family decided to open a business. With the aid of their two sons, who are skateboarders, they decided to open up a 2-in-1 business. The front would serve as a clothing exchange, and in the rear would be a skate shop.

Now the shop, "Gracias Madre," which means "Thanks Mother" in Spanish, is settling in to its new home in Yuma's Historic Downtown District.

Co-owner Chris Morris tells us, since the beginning he wanted to have a shop downtown. Morris sees the area as a Mecca for the Yuma area, one of few places where you can get several services in just one place.

Still, it was a bold move opening a business in the midst of a pandemic. Many established business have struggled to stay open. But Morris saw it as an opportunity.

"If you can start a business during a downturn or during a slower time in the economy, it teaches you the discipline that you're going to need in order to make it. So, in a sense it's kind of a blessing at the same time. But, we need the business, we need businesses in Yuma, we need new activity going on." said Morris.

So, whether you want a new board, or some new threads, Morris and his family await your business. You can find "Gracias Madre" at 30 W. 3rd Street. Gracias Madre is located in Downtown Yuma at 30 West 3rd Street