Retired Marine rides cross-country to bring awareness to PTSD

News

Retired Major Scott Huesing took to the road after losing a close person friend to suicide

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Waiting at a truck stop just off of Interstate 8 sat a news car and motorcycles. Their riders were seeking shelter under the awning, when a rumble could be heard coming from east.

Turning from the off-ramp was a slender rider making his way to us. For him, this was more than a ride, it was a mission. Retired Major Scott Huesing was on the tail end of a 4800 mile trek across the country on his beloved Harley.

Huesing set on the journey after a close friend of his committed suicide. His friend chose to end his life rather than endure more years of suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).

"This is an important issue to us. We're losing veterans, more now after the war, than we lost during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and we have to be vigilant, we have to be focused, hyper focused on the mission." Major Huesing said.

Huesing wanted to keep PTSD on people's minds. So, in spite of the pandemic, he took to the road to remind those he came across that, even though our warriors have left the battle field, their fight isn't over.

Huesing's visit to Yuma wasn't his first. Not long ago, the Major was stationed at Marine Corps. Air Station Yuma. But, riding in triple digit temps and high humidity he was anxious to get home to Temecula. His ride started there, took him all the way to South Carolina, and then brought him back.

Huesing says, along the way he met some incredible people. He also raised more than $20,000 for his non profit "Save the Brave" which helps veterans dealing with PTSD and gives aid to their support system.

If you'd like to learn more about Maj. Huesing's mission, or contribute to his efforts, visit Save the Brave's website.