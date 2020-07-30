El Centro Police seek information on early morning shooting

News

Shots fired but no one injured

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro Police Department (ECPD) asks for the public's help in finding the suspects responsible for an early morning shooting.

Officers say they got a call reporting shots fired just after 2:30 Wednesday morning in the area of 1100 N. Eighth Street. Witnesses say they heard multiple gun shots, then saw a white, four-door sedan slowly driving away.

No one got hurt during the incident, but police still want to know who pulled the trigger. If you have any information on this shooting, the car, or its occupants, you are urged to contact Detective Adrian Chilpa at (760) 335-4662.