Man arrested after drugs, gun, cash is found in vehicle

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-A Tucson man is in custody after Border Patrol agents found drugs, money, and a firearm in his vehicle on Monday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the man was referred to secondary inspection at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8 after a canine alerted to his vehicle.

After agents searched the vehicle, it found a plastic storage bag with over a pound of marijuana, a small plastic bag with trace amounts of a crystalline substance, estimated at more than $2,100, and a 40-caliber Glock 22 pistol.



Courtesy of CBP

Agents arrested the 26-year-old driver, and the drugs, cash, firearm, and vehicle were seized.