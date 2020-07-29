Skip to Content
ICSO looking for suspects who stole tractor, farm equipment

IMPERIAL COUNTY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The Imperial County Sheriff's Office (ICSO) is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two suspects in an agriculture theft.

ICSO says the two suspects traveled in a black Acura sedan with black rims and red calipers.

Sheriff's say the two suspects stole an agricultural tractor and equipment.

If you can identify these two suspects, please contact Investigator David Barboza at (442) 265-2050 or (760) 996-9301. Thank you.

