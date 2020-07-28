YPD investigating shooting, 59-year-old man in stable condition

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-A man was wounded early Tuesday morning in a shooting in Yuma, police say.

The Yuma Police Department says it responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 12:51 a.m. in the 1000 block of W. 3rd Street.

Upon arrival, police found a 59-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the case is still under investigation.

The Yuma Police Department encourages anyone with any information about this case to please call the Yuma Police Department at (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.