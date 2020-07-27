Protesters gather outside Gov. Newsom’s home to call for action within state prisons

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Protesters gather outside California Gov. Gavin Newsom to call for action within state prisons.

ABC 10 News reports more than 100 protesters gathered outside Gov. Newsom's home in Fair Oaks to call attention to inmate endangerment during the pandemic.

Neighbors stood outside their homes, holding up signs speaking out to release prisoners that have COVID-19.

One protester says, "We want Newson to release the prisoners who have coronavirus and to also let people out because there are too many people getting the disease," Shanel A. explained.

"There’s a lot of loved ones that are behind bars, and they shouldn’t be treated any differently because they committed crimes. They shouldn’t be treated like animals."

Sources say protesters moved to a nearby park within an hour of protesting outside Newsom’s property.