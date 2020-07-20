El Centro Sector: Recap of drug and immigration busts

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-A video released last Friday by El Centro Sector Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Gregory K. Bovino released a recap of the drugs and immigration busts last week.

On July 11, Border Patrol agents seized an ultralight aircraft carrying a white duffle bag and a metal basket on a field road 200 yards south of Jasper Rd. Inside the duffle bag, it discovered 26 clear plastic containers containing meth. The total weight of the methamphetamine was 145.5 pounds with an estimated street value of $327,375.

On July 11, Border Patrol agents arrested three individuals after attempting to smuggle meth and a loaded weapon at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. Agents found eight packages inside a bag concealed in the rear passenger floorboard. Agents also discovered a backpack with a fully loaded weapon. The weapon was loaded with a 16-round magazine with one round in the chamber. Another high capacity magazine loaded with 17 rounds was also recovered from the backpack.

On July 16, agents rescued two undocumented immigrants after smugglers deserted them in a remote part of the Jacumba Wilderness region.

On July 16, a man was arrested approximately 18 miles east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry. When agents searched the man's backpack, it found 15 cellophane-wrapped packages of meth inside. The packages' combined weight is 15.2 pounds with a street value of $34,200.

[RELATED STORY: Video footage of human smugglers caught in the act]