Arizona man legally carrying corpse, arrested for human smuggling

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents make gruesome discovery after conducting an immigration inspection vehicle stop in Douglas, Ariz. on Monday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say an Arizona man who was transporting a body to a mortuary is arrested after agents found six undocumented immigrants in his vehicle.

During a vehicle inspection, agents found six Mexican nationals illegally present in the U.S., hidden inside the GMC SUV. It also discovered a body bag containing a human corpse. The driver of the GMC, believed to be employed by a southern Arizona mortuary, was transporting the remains while attempting to smuggle undocumented immigrants into the U.S., says CBP.

The driver has been charged with human smuggling and will remain in custody.

The six undocumented immigrants were processed for immigration violations.

The human remains found at the scene were transferred to a local mortuary.

Agents arrested two teenagers believed to be involved with the event.

It investigated a Mercury sedan leaving the area where the SUV had been spotted. The immigration inspection vehicle stop revealed the occupants to be 13-year-old residents of Douglas.

One has since been released to family. The other was turned over to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, who placed him under arrest for an unrelated, outstanding felony warrant.