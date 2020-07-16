Skip to Content
Travel restrictions extended another month

(KYMA, KECY)-Travel restrictions have been extended for another month, says U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Thursday.

In a tweet by CBP Arizona, the restrictions will be extended until August 20th. Agents will continue to protect the frontline, processing essential travel and legitimate trade at Arizona ports.

