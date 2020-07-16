Travel restrictions extended another month

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Travel restrictions have been extended for another month, says U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on Thursday.

In a tweet by CBP Arizona, the restrictions will be extended until August 20th. Agents will continue to protect the frontline, processing essential travel and legitimate trade at Arizona ports.

UPDATE: Travel restrictions have been extended until Aug. 20. We will continue with our mission of protecting the frontline, processing essential travel and legitimate trade at Arizona ports. #CBP pic.twitter.com/Tk6JmVMroq — Director of Field Operations Guadalupe H. Ramirez (@DFOTucson) July 16, 2020

