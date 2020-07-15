Video footage of human smugglers caught in the act

News

OCOTILLO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-A video released by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) shows human smugglers in the act.

Border Patrol camera operators witness multiple individuals being loaded into a vehicle just north of the international border near Ocotillo.

Agents say the vehicle then fled the border region at a high rate of speed. However, they were not being chased by Border Patrol.

The driver, a human smuggler, lost control of the vehicle causing it to roll over several times. CBP says 17 people rode in the vehicle, including two human smugglers and 15 undocumented immigrants.

Some individuals sustained minor injuries, but fortunately, no one lost their life.

CBP says human smugglers do not concern themselves with the safety of others. They treat people as a commodity.