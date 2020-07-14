Family demands justice in son’s murder

News

BRAWLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY), The Brawley Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Monday morning.

Nathan Cazares, 22-years-old, was found dead in an abandoned house next to Las Californias Foods in Brawley.

Police and fire crews responded to a small fire near the house, that’s when police discovered Cazares’s body inside.

Very little information was received, but police are investigating his death as a homicide.

“We have to wait for detectives to do their job, but he was killed in a horrific way, in a very brutal, hateful, hateful way,” said Mindy Garica, Cazares’s aunt.

“He was very loved for his charisma, he was very brave, he was very outspoken, he loved to be beautiful, she was very beautiful,” said Garcia.

Cazares was a transgender person, known to some as Marilyn.

Cazares was also known to live on the streets and was staying at the abandoned house where her body was found.

Although her family says she was killed in a hateful manner, Cazares was deeply loved by those who knew her.

“He’s going to be really missed, a lot. He didn't deserve this. He didn't, not at all,” said Mary Ann Issac, Brawley Feed the Need office manager.

Cazares was a frequent client at Brawley Feed the Need. Issac says not seeing Cazares at their daily feedings will be rough.

“He was the life of the party, he made everybody laugh, he was a good kid,” said Issac.

“You guys saw him down Main Street all the time looking beautiful with her head held up high. That’s how she should be remembered,” said Garcia.

The Cazares family has set up a Go Fund Me account to help cover funeral costs.

Any help is appreciated by the family. If you'd like to contribute click here.

Brawley police urge anyone with information on this case to contact Detective Sergeant Jesse Rotner at (760) 351-7777.