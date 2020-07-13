Mexican consulate asks CBP to investigate fatal shooting

News

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - The Mexican Consulate in Calexico is asking U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to conduct an investigation into the shooting of a Mexican national at the Calexico West Port of Entry.

A CBP officer shot and killed the man, who is from Mexicali, last Thursday. Witnesses say the man tried to attack both a woman, and the officer, with some sort of sharp weapon.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) released this statement on the incident:

"On Thursday, July 9, at about 9:15 a.m., an individual arrived at the international borderline at the pedestrian processing building for the Calexico West port of entry. A CBP officer checking traveler documents for entry and a contracted security guard encountered the man brandishing a knife. As the man approached the CBP officer and the guard with the knife, both drew and fired their weapons, and the man was shot. Two CBP officers trained as medical first responders immediately arrived to provide aid, however, the man died on scene.No one else was injured. As is standard policy, the officer involved is on administrative leave. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Office of Inspector General, the FBI, and the CBP Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the incident. CBP is also coordinating with the Mexican Consuls General in San Diego and Calexico, Mexican Tax Administration Service (SAT), and the Mexicali Police Department. Processing of northbound pedestrian traffic at the Calexico West port of entry was suspended immediately following the incident, and resumed at approximately 5:20 p.m.” Pete Flores, Director of Field Operations for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in San Diego

CBP says it is coordinating with Mexican authorities and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) on its investigation the incident. The officer involved will remain on administrative leave until the probe is complete.

The Mexican Consulate says it's providing the family with support while the investigation is ongoing.