CBP seize firearm, ammunition, and meth at Highway 86

News

SALTON CITY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents arrest three individuals after attempting to smuggle meth and a loaded weapon at the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says on Saturday morning, a woman driving a white Honda Accord along with her two passengers was sent to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the vehicle.

While in secondary inspection, it discovered seven packages inside a bag concealed in the rear passenger floorboard. An additional package was found on the rear passenger’s waistband area. Agents also discovered a backpack with a fully loaded weapon. The weapon was loaded with a 16-round magazine with one round in the chamber, CBP says. Another high capacity magazine loaded with 17 rounds was also recovered from the backpack.





Courtesy of CBP

The total weight of the drugs discovered was 2.19 pounds with an estimated value of $4,927.

The subjects, all adult United States citizens, the drugs, the vehicle, the weapon, and ammunition were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.