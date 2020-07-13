Border Patrol seizes 120+ pounds of meth in two separate busts

News

4 people arrested at Pine Valley checkpoint

PINE VALLEY, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - U.S. Border Patrol agents seized more than 128 pounds of methamphetamine in two separate busts at the Pine Valley immigration checkpoint last weekend.

The Toyota 4Runner agents say was involved in a meth bush in Pine Valley

The first happened Friday afternoon around one in the afternoon. Agents say a drug-sniffing dog alerted them to a problem with a Toyota 4Runner. Agents say further investigation led them to 85 baggies containing a crystal-like substance hidden inside the SUV's spare tire.

Agents display the tire where they say the drugs were hidden

Border Patrol says the substance tested positive for meth. Agents says more than 86 pounds were stashed in vehicle. They arrested the 22-year-old male driver and his 24-year-old female passenger. Both were U.S. citizens. Border Patrol turned over the drugs to the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

Agents say a second bust happened around two Sunday afternoon when two men pulled through the checkpoint in a Chevy Malibu. They say they sent the car to secondary inspection after interviewing the driver. Agents say a subsequent search revealed 40 plastic-wrapped packages hidden in the gas tank.

Some of the meth agents say were hidden in a Chevy's gas tank

Border Patrol says all the packages contained meth. They weighed in at nearly 42-pounds.

Agents arrested both men, and turned the drugs over to the DEA. In both cases, Border Patrol seized the suspects' vehicles.

Since Oct. 1, 2019, San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents have seized 2,625 pounds of methamphetamine.