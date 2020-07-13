Border Patrol agents seize ultralight aircraft loaded with meth

News

HEBER, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents seize an ultralight aircraft with over $327,000 worth of methamphetamine.

On Saturday at approximately 12:15 a.m., agents found ultralight aircraft flying at a low altitude west of Highway 111 and south of Jasper Road.

When agents responded to the area it located a white duffle bag and a metal basket on a field road 200 yards south of Jasper Rd. Inside the duffle bag, it discovered 26 clear plastic containers containing meth. Agents then transported the basket, the duffle bag, and all of its contents to the Calexico Border Patrol Station for further processing.

Courtesy of CBP

The total weight of the methamphetamine was 145.5 pounds with an estimated street value of $327,375.

The drug packages were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.