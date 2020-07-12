Two undocumented immigrants found dead in the desert

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents find two undocumented immigrants dead in the desert.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) says it arrested a 50-year-old undocumented immigrant at approximately 5 a.m. last Sunday just south of Wellton.

The 50-year-old man told agents there were two other individuals in his group and had been left behind by their smuggler. Agents continued their search for the other individuals and found one individual deceased at 6:50 a.m. near the Copper Mountains.

Agents notified the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) and requested additional personnel to search for the third individual.

Agents continued their search while the Yuma Sector’s Search, Trauma, and Rescue Unit (BORSTAR) were mobilized. At approximately 12:20 p.m., agents found clothing, food, and a cell phone that the third subject left behind.

CBP says the third individual had written “HELP” on the ground of the wash with an arrow pointing north. At approximately 5:20 p.m., an AMO Yuma Air Branch EC120 helicopter discovered the third person lying on the ground.

The person was deceased.

“This loss of life is another sobering reminder of the dangers associated with illegally crossing our border, especially as the desert experiences extreme temperatures,” said Wellton Station Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge Joseph Remenar. “Transnational criminal organizations continue to prioritize profit over human life, even as the men and women of the Wellton Station work tirelessly to prevent these unfortunate deaths.”