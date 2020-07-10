Yuma’s Most Wanted-July 13, 2020

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma Police Department advises the community to call your local law enforcement agency if you have any information that will lead to the arrest of any of Yuma's Most Wanted.
Do not attempt to apprehend them yourself. To report them call 911, 78-CRIME, or (928) 782-7463.
Ernesto Pinedo Mata Hispanic male born November 08, 1964. Height 5’5”, weight 140. Grey hair, brown eyes. Alias: Numerous - Ernesto Matapinedo / Jorge Pinedo / Gilbert Mata. Tattoos: Neck – “Hecho En Mexico”, right shoulder – “Smile now, Cry later”, Left shoulder – woman with rose in hair. His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Modified Count One: Solicitation to Commit Use of Dangerous Drug (Methamphetamine), a class six felony. Richard Beltran Sr. Hispanic male born June 3, 1970. Height 5’8”, weight 153. Brown hair, brown eyes. Alias: Richard Arreola / Richard Gaytan. Tattoos: Chest – “Trust No One”, Left hand fingers - “HATE”, right shoulder – cross with name. His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Amended Count One: Attempted Unlawful Flight from Law Enforcement, a class six felony. Richard Eric Schopf White male born December 5, 1991. Height 5’8”, weight 240. Brown hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Amended Count One: Attempted Possession of a Dangerous Drug, a class five felony, and Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia Involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony. Fidel Escamilla-Reyes Hispanic male born April 1, 1968. Height 5’7”, weight 150. Black hair, brown eyes. His probation violation is for the original conviction of the following: Count Two: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia involving Methamphetamine, a class six felony.
