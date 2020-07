News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-The El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC) delivers a COVID-19 update.

Dr. Adolphe Edward says there are currently five COVID-19 patients, 14 patients in ICU, eight of them are COVID-19 patients.

ECRMC says they are receiving 41 additional nurses by July 20 and 71 surgeon nurses, and 20 respiratory therapists. By the end of July, there will be an additional 30 ICU beds.