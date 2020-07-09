Two arrested after firearm, heroin, marijuana found in vehicle

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say two men were arrested at the immigration checkpoint on Interstate 8.

A search of the vehicle led agents to find heroin, marijuana, and .357 caliber revolver.

The incident happened last Friday. CBP says two men approached the immigration checkpoint but were sent to secondary inspection when a canine alerted to the vehicle.

That's when agents say they found the drugs and the firearm.

Both men, U.S. citizens, were taken into custody.

The drugs, firearm, and vehicle were seized.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.