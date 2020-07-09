Saving Downtown Yuma one buck at a time

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Tourism in Yuma was booming before the pandemic hit, and now local restaurants and businesses are doing everything in their power to stay afloat.

Tourism in Yuma County is the third largest industry behind agriculture and the military. It's what helped local restaurants thrive as people from out of town come to spend their dollars.

Since the pandemic, the industry has taken a large hit especially restaurants in downtown Yuma. Due to this, six different local restaurants have come together to create an incentive program to get more locals to come out and eat.

Dining at any one of these restaurants will get you a 15% coupon to dine in at another participating restaurant.

The coupons are called "Downtown Dollars" and caters mainly to those ordering curbside or delivery from any of these restaurants.

Da Boyz Italian Cuisine

Prison Hill

Holy Smokes

Lutes Casino Restaurant

Red Moon Ale

River City Grill

Pint House

The restaurants have a website for those to easily view the participating restaurants. Those on the website will have access to order online or view menus.

You can start visiting any of the participating restaurants starting Monday to begin receiving your "Downtown Dollar".