Skip to Content
News
By
Published 1:17 pm

Protesters in El Centro demand child services they “fix the broken system”

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Protesters gathered outside of Imperial County's Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) demanding they fix "the broken system."

Protestors say they were inspired by the Gabriel Fernandez documentary on Netflix and the countless number of children whose stories bear a resemblance.

The organizer of the protest, Lisa Perez says as a mother she felt it was an obligation to stand up for children who can't stand up for themselves.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Gianella Ghiglino brings you more details on the protest.

Crime / Imperial County / Top Stories

Gianella Ghiglino

Peruvian-born and LA raised Gianella Ghiglino joins the team from the San Fernando valley. “LA is the place that taught me how to breath and Peru is my breath.” She says she was inspired by the community she grew up in and began documenting her experience through poetry at the age of 7. “I wrote about everything I saw, felt and everything that inspired me.” When she entered High School she joined her school news station and realized that broadcast journalism allowed her to pursue her passion and her purpose all at once. Gianella attended Cal State Northridge and received a Bachelors degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Spanish Broadcast Journalism, and Political Science. She did several internships while in College but most notably interned for PBS’s local LA station for three years. “My purpose is to share my story and of those in my community, my passion is writing.”

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply