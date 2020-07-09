Protesters in El Centro demand child services they “fix the broken system”

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Protesters gathered outside of Imperial County's Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS) demanding they fix "the broken system."

Protestors say they were inspired by the Gabriel Fernandez documentary on Netflix and the countless number of children whose stories bear a resemblance.

The organizer of the protest, Lisa Perez says as a mother she felt it was an obligation to stand up for children who can't stand up for themselves.

Tune in to News 11 at 5 p.m. as Gianella Ghiglino brings you more details on the protest.