Breaking News: CBP officer shoots man after alleged attack in Calexico

Witnesses say man was armed with a sharp weapon

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Witnesses say a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officer shot and killed a man Thursday morning at the Calexico West Port of entry.

Bystanders tell T3 the man appeared to be selling gum. They say he suddenly pulled out some sort of sharp, pointed weapon and attacked a woman as she attempted to cross the border.

A CBP officer rushed in to help the woman, and that's when witnesses say the man tried to attack the officer. They say the officer then shot and killed him.

The pedestrian line closed immediately. Both Mexicali police and members of the military are currently investigating on the Mexican side of the border.

So far CBP has not released a formal statement on the incident. KYMA.com and T3 will continue to monitor this developing story and bring you updates as they become available.