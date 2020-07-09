60 packages of meth seized in Ajo

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents assisted Cabeza Prieta National Wildlife Refuge officers in seizing backpacks containing methamphetamine packages.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it seized three backpacks in the desert containing 60 packages of methamphetamine.

The incident happened last Friday morning, Cabeza Prieta officers patrolling west of Ajo found three individuals walking in the desert.

Officers say the smugglers dropped their backpacks and fled eastbound into the desert, towards the mountains. Border Patrol agents recovered the backpacks that contained numerous packages of a controlled substance.

The weighed approximately 61 pounds with an estimated street value of over $140,000.

The drugs were seized for destruction.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435 toll free.