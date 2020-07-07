Yuma Sector rescues six undocumented immigrants in distress

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Border Patrol agents in Yuma rescue multiple undocumented immigrants in distress just southeast of Yuma Foothills.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say it received an emergency call Saturday regarding six undocumented immigrants in distress, including one unconscious woman.

After the call, Border Patrol agents drove to the location and located all individuals. CBP says the unconscious woman was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for additional medical care.

The individuals, another woman and four men were processed and expelled under Title 42 at the San Luis Port of Entry.

The individuals were all Mexican citizens and ranged in age from 26 to 40 years-old.

After the woman was discharged from the hospital, she was expelled back to Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials welcome assistance from the community. Individuals can report suspicious activity to the Border Patrol and remain anonymous by calling 1-877-872-7435. Reporting illicit activity could result in saving someone’s life.