Jeffrey Epstein Confidante Ghislaine Maxwell arrested

News

(KYMA, KECY)-Jeffrey Epstein's confidante Ghislaine Maxwell is arrested Thursday by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

New 4 York News says Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite, and heiress who became a confidante of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein was accused of her involvement in his alleged sexual crimes.

Reports say she was arrested in New Hampshire on Epstein-related charges and is expected to appear in a federal court later today.

According to New York News, Maxwell alleged to have helped Epstein groom teen girls for sex with the rich and powerful. One of those teens, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, leveled that charge against Maxwell in a 2015 defamation suit, as have a number of other women.

Epstein attempted suicide in custody in late July, and then died after another suicide attempt in early August. Two of the guards tasked with monitoring Epstein now face federal charges for not properly supervising him before his death.

Maxwell has stayed below the radar since Epstein's death, as speculation swirled about whether she could face repercussions for her friend's alleged abuses.

Stay with KYMA.com for the latest updates.