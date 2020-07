News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-The Yuma Police Department is searching for a man wanted for questioning in reference to two business burglaries.

Police does not say the names or the dates of the businesses that were burglarized.

If you can identify the man in the picture, call Detective Fell at (928)-373-4744, the Yuma Police Department 928-373-4700 or 78CRIME (928-782-7463) to remain anonymous.