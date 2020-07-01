Visit Yuma offices to move locations

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)-Visit Yuma relocates downtown.

Visit Yuma offices were located at the Yuma Heritage Center since 2013 and the Visitor Information Center moved to its current location at the Colorado River State Historic Park in 2009.

Visit Yuma says the move to a new location is due to lease purposes. They are relocating to a remodeled historic building in downtown Yuma.

"We jumped at the chance. Christine McConnaughay, of Realty Executives and owner of the building, understood our desire to be in this highly visible location that would be easy for visitors to find and in a building that exudes the warm and inviting vibe of Yuma," said Executive Director Linda Morgan. “I’m really excited about what Visit Yuma will bring to the redevelopment of the downtown area,” said McConnaughay.

“While we appreciate the opportunities that have been afforded us at the two current locations, we are excited about all the new opportunities that this new location will provide.,” said Morgan. “Even though the VIC won’t be in the park any longer, we look forward to continuing to promote the CRSHP along with all the other great attractions in Yuma.”

Visit Yuma's administrative offices and Visitor Information Center will be in their present locations until mid-summer.

The administrative offices are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Visitor Information Center is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

For more information, click here.