Yuma City Council considers mask requirement

News

Special meeting held to debate making masks mandatory inside city limits

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma City Council held a special meeting Friday to decide whether to make masks and face coverings mandatory inside the city limits.

Watch the special City Council meeting here:

The meeting comes just days after Governor Doug Ducey gave individual jurisdictions the power to set and enforce their own policies on curbing the spread of coronavirus. San Luis and Somerton enacted mask requirements within hours of the governor's announcement. Yuma County made them mandatory on Thursday, but the City of Yuma put off a decision until after it had solicited public comment.

KYMA.com is monitoring the meeting, and will provide updates as they become available. You can also look for continuing coverage of the mask debate beginning at 4 on 13 On Your Side.