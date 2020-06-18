Residents voice disapproval of Imperial County reopening

News

IMPERIAL COUNTY, (KYMA, KECY)-The Imperial County Board of Supervisors met with officials from the state health department Tuesday to discuss COVID-19 impacts facing our region.

In particular the Board of Supervisors requested the state health department to reconsider the county’s reopening guidelines.

In early June, the Board of Supervisors sent a letter to Governor Gavin Newsom requesting consideration to give counties local control to make decisions on reopening based on the circumstances of each county.

It’s a letter some residents weren't too happy about.

At least a dozen residents voiced their concerns at Tuesdays Board of Supervisors live-streamed meeting, many questioning the priority of the board.

“Public health is a higher priority than economic profit or stock portfolios. Economic profit can not replace lost family members. Humans are the top priority right now not the economic system,” said Chris Wong, Calexico resident.

Tune in to 13 On Your Side at 4 p.m. as Alexandra Rangel county officials about their plan for reopening.