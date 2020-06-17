Activist and father on defunding police departments

News

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY) - With racial tensions at an all-time high and thousands demanding police reform, several want the injustices to end.

One father, activist, and visual videographer, Brandon Sellers, tells News 11 that 'enough is enough,' that no one in the world should have to feel at fear because of the color of their skin. “Especially being a father of a black child and being black myself learning how to navigate this country and how they treat us," said Sellers.

He hopes that his 8-year-old daughter lives in a world where the color of her skin is not seen as a weapon. “I’ve already had my daughter come up to me and tell me that children don’t like her because she’s black or her because of her hair," said Sellers.

He said that the millions of dollars going into the latest high-tech law enforcement tactics should instead go into education so that kids of all backgrounds can prosper equally.

“We're still paying these people millions of dollars for this equipment that they’re killing us with," said Sellers.

However, he does not agree with police departments being fully abolished, but said that the systematic racism in police departments needs to be uprooted. “And I’m saying that as a black man because we still do have threats, we do need them because there is crime out there," said Sellers.