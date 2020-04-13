YRMC speaks after first Coronavirus death in Yuma

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma County authorities announced the first death from coronavirus in the community.

This was the second coronavirus patient admitted into the hospital.

Dr. Bharat Magu, is the Chief Medical Officer, for YRMC.

“This patient came into the hospital very early.”

It’s the first coronavirus death in Yuma County.

“This patient was not doing well. Which was visible very early.”

The patient, a woman in her 80’s had underlying health conditions.

Tony Reyes is a Chairman for the Yuma County Board of Supervisors.

“This is a serious health emergency and it needs to be taken seriously. People need to understand that people can die from it. This is a prime example,” he said.

Dr. Bharat Magu explains how this virus can effect any generation.

"It impacts younger patients with other conditions whether it’s lung problems, diabetes, cancer or any other kind of immune compromise. It can impact younger patients also and cause mortality, it can cause death,” said Dr. Bharat Magu.

Doctors at YRMC have access to medications that can help treat the virus.

Including one that has recently made headlines.

“One of the medications called hydroxychloroquine, which is an old anti-malaria drug. Which is also used for rheumatoid arthritis and other autoimmune diseases. We have availability to that medication in the hospital,” Magu said.

“So we do used that, again there is conflicting data but at this point we call it compassionate use and if the patient is able to tolerate it then we are using this medication.”

The next couple weeks are critical. Doctor Magu emphasizes how important it is to continue following the CDC’s recommended guidelines.

“It's not as much as a question of protecting yourself, it’s protecting your loved ones. We all need to be very cognizant of that fact. By not following social distancing guidelines we are putting all of our loved ones at a very high risk and possible complications and eventually death,” he added.

Dr. Magu sends his deepest condolences, to the patient’s loved ones.