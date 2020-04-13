As coronavirus cases grow, hospitals are prepared with ventilators for their patients

News

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY)-As the number of coronavirus cases rises in the United States so does the demand for ventilators.

According to the El Centro Regional Medical Center (ECRMC), the hospital has enough ventilators for their current needs.

"We have 26 ventilators, we are doing very well there and we have several more that are on there way, " said Dr. Adolphe Edward, ECRMC CEO.

As of Friday, Dr. Edward said the hospital had three COVID-19 patients in their intensive care unit (ICU) and seven in their medical-surgical ward.

The latest coronavirus numbers from The Imperial County Public Health Department show that the county has 57 active coronavirus cases.

According to the website's percentages, 11% of those patients are hospitalized in the ICU at local hospitals.

Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District in Brawley is also treating COVID-19 patients.

