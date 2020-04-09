YUHSD schools to light up fields for Class of 2020

News

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Class of 2020 has been greatly affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19). Many students lost prom, graduation, and end-of-the-year trips.

As a way of honoring the Class of 2020, Yuma Union High School District schools will be turning on the lights of their football/soccer fields at 8:20 p.m. for 20 minutes each day starting on April 15.

The movement has been seen all over the United States recently, as a symbol of hope and assurance.

YUHSD Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza says the idea was brought to staff's attention by a member at Yuma High.

“All of our athletic directors agreed unanimously that it was just one of many unique ways we can pay tribute to the Class of 2020 during this unprecedented time. Those students, and student-athletes, are missing out on a great deal of things they spent their entire school careers working towards, so the district is doing anything we can to honor them.” YUHSD Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza

YUHSD families are encouraged to turn on their porch lights on Wednesday nights from 8:20-8:40 as well.

Governor Doug Ducey ordered all Arizona schools to close due to the coronavirus earlier this year.