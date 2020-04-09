Coronavirus cases in Imperial County at 79
County reports no additional deaths
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) has announced four additional cases of coronavirus in the Valley.
This brings the total of cases to 75 as of Thursday evening. Of those, 51 are considered active cases.
Though numbers are up, the total number of active cases is down from Wednesday, when the number was at 59.
Coronavirus in Imperial County
|Positive Cases
|79
|Patients Tested
|667
|Active Cases
|51
|Recovered
|25
|Deaths
|3
