Coronavirus cases in Imperial County at 79

County reports no additional deaths

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Imperial County Public Health Department (ICPHD) has announced four additional cases of coronavirus in the Valley.

This brings the total of cases to 75 as of Thursday evening. Of those, 51 are considered active cases.

Though numbers are up, the total number of active cases is down from Wednesday, when the number was at 59.


Coronavirus in Imperial County

Positive Cases79
Patients Tested667
Active Cases51
Recovered25
Deaths3

